Fact Development
Craft a compelling story starting day 1.
Elite fact finding early in a matter leads to better, more informed decisions that quickly resolve disputes with favorable results. Understanding your data is a strategic advantage that our fact development teams deliver.
Litigation is typically unpredictable, slow moving, and siloed from matter to matter. Crafting a compelling story from the facts tends to happen late in the process -- even after discovery is complete. This is a strategic disadvantage to most litigators and to clients who want to resolve matters quickly.
Our Approach
We make data your strategic advantage by using key facts to help make better and earlier decisions about case strategy. Using both internal and external data, we identify and analyze key evidence that accelerates litigation outcomes.
Traditionally, litigation is linear and facts develop slowly as documents are reviewed. Our fact development team leverages technology, flexible modules, and client data to surface evidence quickly. They build key facts for chronologies, witness kits, analysis of opposing counsel and judges, and summaries of depositions and vital documents creating a living digital trial binder that is active and accessible day 1.
Impact
Leveraging UnitedLex’s elite fact development team reduces outside counsel spend by 15-20% on tasks traditionally performed by law firms. By delivering key evidence to counsel sooner and more succinctly, clients increase speed of matters and leverage historical case information to improve decisions and outcomes.