Meet Vantage
Spend less time on process and more time accelerating business
UnitedLex Vantage is the leading Enterprise Legal Platform (ELP), built on Microsoft to deliver end-to-end integration between the business and law department.
Developing a comprehensive, multiyear technology strategy that can adapt to changes in the corporate environment and advancements in the technology market will be critical to success.
- February 2021
Vantage is the future of legal technology
A digital platform with unmatched benefits
Elevate visibility, improve performance, and increase revenue, all while reducing risk and cost
Reduction in annual cost
Increased revenue generation opportunities
Productivity gains through time savings
A robust platform that scales to meet the needs of your ever growing legal department
On install, optimize 80% of the top requests made of your legal department
Comprehensive legal service request portal available to all employees
Knowledge hub to address simple business questions
Management center for triage and routing of all legal service requests
Data-driven dashboards providing holistic visibility into your legal department
Additional features designed to elevate your team as they solve your most important challenges.
Contract Solutions
AI-augmented contract ingestion
Risk-at-a-glance snapshot
Comprehensive view around cost, spend, and more
Advanced, interactive client portal
Automated contract authoring
Intellectual Property
Assessment of disparate IP data sources
AI-driven patent landscaping analysis and patent portfolio management
Ideation capture and preparation of patent application and prosecution with inventor, legal department, and outside counsel
Compliance & Regulatory
Workforce capacity management
Comprehensive view of cost, spend, risk
Compliance Officer lens across all activities
Single platform for analytics reporting
Litigation & Investigations
Work allocation management
Metrics, budgeting, insights
Interaction with client business portal
Integration with UnitedLex technology stack
What used to take months can now be achieved in hours
In Hours
Experience workflows and processes immediately
Control legal operations immediately with Vantage Core
Install & launch Vantage Core
Establish & train pilot users
Implement robust knowledge base and self-help tools
Vantage Help Desk live
In Days
Start realizing efficiencies and insights
Start realizing efficiencies and insights
Pilot team operational
Service requests intake & triage begins
Service Request-to-response times immediately reduced
Workflow designs in progress
Initial insights available
Transition journey started
In Weeks
Accelerate your transformation journey
Accelerate your transformation journey
Optimize selected workflows
Intuitive dashboards with real-time tracking
In-depth workflow insights
Enterprise application integrations & analytics