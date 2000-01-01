Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Meet Vantage

Spend less time on process and more time accelerating business

UnitedLex Vantage is the leading Enterprise Legal Platform (ELP), built on Microsoft to deliver end-to-end integration between the business and law department.

Learn More

Developing a comprehensive, multiyear technology strategy that can adapt to changes in the corporate environment and advancements in the technology market will be critical to success.

- Gartner February 2021

Vantage is the future of legal technology

Optimize your legal department

Real-Time Visibility using dashboards aggregate enterprise data into actionable insights

Predictive Decision Making surfaces relevant information with accurate data and increased speed-to-decision time

Digitized Self-Service assists with library of legal FAQs, location of common documents and templates, and real-time chat/paralegal-bots

Single-source intake and automated routing standardizes request processing and management

Optimized Service Delivery Model enables disaggregation of work and efficient work allocation

Meet Vantage

Realize the legal department's contribution to value

Performance: Provide in depth visibility of Legal performance across key practice areas

Digital Business Synergy: Streamline how the Business engages Legal across shared workflows

Revenue: Improve workflows and decrease time-to-revenue

Cost: Allocate work to resources with the right skillsets at the right cost

Risk: Automate the escalation of high-impact risks and issues to leadership

VANTAGE-Benefit 2

Keep simplicity and security top of mind with Microsoft

Easy Integration with the way legal teams already work including Word, Outlook and Teams

Microsoft AI & Machine Learning leveraged throughout Vantage

Fully Managed Software-as-a-Service delivered via a dedicated Azure subscription built with security and compliance best practices including data encryption in-flight/at-rest

Connectivity Across The Business, legal, and third-party systems such as Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce created through cross-platform integrations

VANTAGE-Benefit 3

A digital platform with unmatched benefits

Elevate visibility, improve performance, and increase revenue, all while reducing risk and cost

Reduction in annual cost

Increased revenue generation opportunities

Productivity gains through time savings

A robust platform that scales to meet the needs of your ever growing legal department

Vantage Core

On install, optimize 80% of the top requests made of your legal department

  • Comprehensive legal service request portal available to all employees

  • Knowledge hub to address simple business questions

  • Management center for triage and routing of all legal service requests

  • Data-driven dashboards providing holistic visibility into your legal department

Learn More
VantageSelect

Additional features designed to elevate your team as they solve your most important challenges.

  • Contract Solutions

  • AI-augmented contract ingestion

  • Risk-at-a-glance snapshot

  • Comprehensive view around cost, spend, and more

  • Advanced, interactive client portal

  • Automated contract authoring

  • Intellectual Property

  • Assessment of disparate IP data sources

  • AI-driven patent landscaping analysis and patent portfolio management

  • Ideation capture and preparation of patent application and prosecution with inventor, legal department, and outside counsel

  • Compliance & Regulatory

  • Workforce capacity management

  • Comprehensive view of cost, spend, risk

  • Compliance Officer lens across all activities

  • Single platform for analytics reporting

  • Litigation & Investigations

  • Work allocation management

  • Metrics, budgeting, insights

  • Interaction with client business portal

  • Integration with UnitedLex technology stack

Learn More
Learn More

Purpose-built by the brightest lawyers and technologists

Vantage was designed to help legal departments showcase their value and contribution to the business.

Gold Microsoft Partner

VANTAGE-Microsoft block

What used to take months can now be achieved in hours

  • In Hours

    Experience workflows and processes immediately

    Control legal operations immediately with Vantage Core

    • Install & launch Vantage Core

    • Establish & train pilot users

    • Implement robust knowledge base and self-help tools

    • Vantage Help Desk live

Let's talk about how Vantage can help you optimize your law department

Schedule a Meeting
VANTAGE schedule demo

Explore our legal transformation insights

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More