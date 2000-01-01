UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Privacy & Compliance Services 

Privacy and Compliance Reimagined 

We leverage best-in-class technology with data and practical subject matter expertise to ensure compliance in a rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape.

Practical and Tailored Compliance Management 

Our programs optimize, manage, and control every aspect of your compliance strategy with practical, attainable solutions, technology and process efficiencies, innovative staffing models, and data-driven workflows.  With global expertise across highly regulated sectors, UnitedLex brings a practical approach, leveraging technology and data expertise to accelerate value capture and reduce your risk profile. 

Centers of Excellence

Build best in breed managed services centers around the world in strategic locations to simplify, realize cost-optimization, and centralize responsibilities.  

Curated Technology

Consolidate, implement, and build a technology framework that enables an optimal client experience. 

API-Driven Single Source Intake Portal

Receive, manage, and allocate compliance requests efficiently and intuitively. 

Privacy & Compliance Services

