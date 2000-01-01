About the solution
We provide a vast array of services and all manners of searches to facilitate litigation and licensing matters—up to, and including, Validity/Invalidity Search. Our proven technology, methodologies and analyses deliver formidable evidence for winning in court and credible patent valuation models for maximizing revenue through licensing.
Benefits Licensing & Litigation
Build stronger evidence and case support
Protect IP at every level, even microscopic
Reduce costs
Grow revenue
Recoup lost income
Benefit 1
Benefit 1
Benefit 2
Benefit 2
Benefit 3
Benefit 3