UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Legal week - header -23

Join UnitedLex during Legalweek 2023

Thank you for visiting us during Legalweek 2023 – we are excited you’re here. We hope you have a chance to take advantage of getting a complimentary, professional headshot while you visit our booth.

Video – VIR (vimeo)  Video Name

Access our latest content and overviews

  • Contract Data as a Service Overview

  • Collaboration Apps Cheat Sheet

  • VIR Overview

  • Corporate Overview brochure (Susan)

  • White paper - Winning responses: How Digital Draft First Helps you Start With (a winning) Strategy

  • White Paper – Buying Legal Counsel

Join us at our client event.

Please RSVP to Director of Marketing, shadi.akhavan@unitedlex.com with your complete details and we will reply with entry details.