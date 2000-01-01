Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Watch the webinar here.

Related White Papers

See All Insights
  • WebinarManaging Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners

    Review of ethical obligations for lawyers when supervising an outside provider

  • WebinarMitigate the Risks of Mobile - Tips & Tactics to Avoid Costly Missteps

    Get step-by-step guidance to navigate a potential investigation – including considerations around encryption, confiscation of devices and more!

  • WebinarVantage Intelligence Repository: Optimize Case Outcomes with Legal Data

    Vantage Intelligence Repository (VIR) is the cutting-edge, proprietary legal technology that flips the narrative on legal data.

    bullet train

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More