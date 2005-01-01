Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th
Analysis of a recent case – and how digital forensics of Slack messages played a critical role
A Case Study on the Difference Between Winning Versus Losing in Complex Litigation
Leveraging Continuous Active Learning (CAL) over simple keyword searches has become a necessity for in-house attorneys and law firms, yet it is still not widely adopted.
Legal is on a mission to consolidate their law firm partners and unify their data to minimize costs, mitigate risk and manage widening workloads, but they are slamming into roadblocks.
