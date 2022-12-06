Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Event

The Future of Legal Modernization

Get to know Luma, a methodology that builds consensus, ties strategic vision to tactical reality, and helps legal teams share stories of value in a way that generates momentum.

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: December 06, 2022, 4:00 PM UTC

End: December 06, 2022, 4:30 PM UTC

Location

TECH TUESDAYS CCBJ

We’re excited to share Luma, a methodology that builds consensus, ties strategic vision to tactical reality, and helps legal teams share stories of value in a way that generates momentum.

What it is: Luma is an application that identifies “quick wins” mapped against challenges and desired outcomes.

Why this is important: With the convergence of budgeting season and the current macroeconomic environment, legal departments are craving cost-effective opportunities to demonstrate progress in a short period of time. The question often becomes: Where do we start?

What makes it unique: Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance, and risk management, Luma shows a version of what’s already been solved and quantifies the associated value creation potential.

