The costly impacts of maintaining a bloated IP portfolio

Patent lapse strategies for regaining stability during economic uncertainty

A company’s IP is crucial for managing risks, preserving competitive differentiation and unlocking revenue opportunities, but if not properly managed it can cost more than the value it creates. Assessing patents through objective data analysis reveals obscured opportunities that can help organizations meet objectives and realize millions of dollars in value. This includes divesting and monetizing patents no longer core to business objectives and allowing commercially immaterial patents to lapse.

During this event experts will discuss how a portfolio mining analysis is essential to revealing what patents to prune, sell or keep and how to optimize an IP portfolio to efficiently drive revenue, defend valuable IP and reduce costs.

Topics will include:

What are the real costs of non-strategic patents that weigh down an un-optimized IP portfolio?

What types of answers can a patent lapse analysis provide that leads to a more profitable organization?

In this economic climate, what are the main factors leading companies to adjust their IP strategy?

Are there trends emerging from portfolio optimizations as companies navigate uncertain economic times?

Speakers: