Mass Layoffs. Downsizing. Restructuring. Redundancies. No matter what it's called, the fact is recent employee departures impacting the workforce in volume and frequency - almost 300K in the tech sector alone - leave businesses with complex uncertainty: What are employees they taking with them? How to triage and investigate at scale, on a budget.

In this webinar, you'll learn from expert panelists who have led the development and implementation of digital forensics tools as they provide real-world, actionable guidance to help you:

Determine where digital forensics can best be applied to examine large volumes of data and right custodians

Develop step-by-step plans that can be repeated quickly to reduce risk

Protect your business and bottom line by quickly pinpointing concerns and potential bad actors

Understand cost savings afforded with implementing digital forensics vs. traditional methods

Vet digital forensics experts, including a checklist of questions to consider

Speakers:

Heather Nash eDiscovery Specialist, Starbucks Corporation

Niloy Ray Shareholder, eDiscovery Counsel, Littler

Warren Kruse VP, Data Forensics, UnitedLex

Moderator: Kristin Calve Editor & Publisher, CCBJ