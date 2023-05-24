UnitedLex Wins Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Knowledge Management Award for Contract Data Solution

Date and Time

Start: May 24, 2023, 5:00 PM UTC

End: May 24, 2023, 6:00 PM UTC

Location

Online

Mass Layoffs. Downsizing. Restructuring. Redundancies. No matter what it's called, the fact is recent employee departures impacting the workforce in volume and frequency - almost 300K in the tech sector alone - leave businesses with complex uncertainty: What are employees they taking with them? How to triage and investigate at scale, on a budget.

In this webinar, you'll learn from expert panelists who have led the development and implementation of digital forensics tools as they provide real-world, actionable guidance to help you:

  • Determine where digital forensics can best be applied to examine large volumes of data and right custodians

  • Develop step-by-step plans that can be repeated quickly to reduce risk

  • Protect your business and bottom line by quickly pinpointing concerns and potential bad actors

  • Understand cost savings afforded with implementing digital forensics vs. traditional methods

  • Vet digital forensics experts, including a checklist of questions to consider

Speakers:

Heather Nash eDiscovery Specialist, Starbucks Corporation

Niloy Ray Shareholder, eDiscovery Counsel, Littler

Warren Kruse VP, Data Forensics, UnitedLex

Moderator: Kristin Calve Editor & Publisher, CCBJ