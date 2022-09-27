Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Building a Contract Data Framework: An SME’s Guide to Solving Problems & Enabling Your Enterprise

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: September 27, 2022, 3:00 PM UTC

End: September 27, 2022, 4:00 PM UTC

Location

www.worldcc.com

Spoiler alert: This is not another panel touting magical automation or AI for contracts!

Market research continues to confirm that technology adoption alone is not enough to transform contract management and deliverable tangible results. Forward thinking organizations are now implementing a “data first” approach to optimize the dormant potential of their contract data, which means analyzing and interpreting contracts as a collection of data points. 

During this webinar, our panel of experts will share real-life examples and a step-by-step framework for building a data-first approach foundational to any technology investment.  Areas of discussion will include:

  • Building a repository of contract data

  • How to define risk across your contract portfolio

  • Enabling your enterprise with contract data

  • Responding to a scaled contract review

  • Automating low value tasks in contract data management

Speakers:

  • Jason Dillistone, Head of Digital Enablement – Civil Aerospace Capability Centre, General Counsel, Rolls-Royce Plc.

  • Kerry Holleran, Lead Counsel, Legal & Integrity Service Center, ABB

  • Dan Hendy, Executive Vice President, Contracts and Corporate Solutions, UnitedLex

