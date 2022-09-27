Building a Contract Data Framework: An SME’s Guide to Solving Problems & Enabling Your Enterprise

Spoiler alert: This is not another panel touting magical automation or AI for contracts!

Market research continues to confirm that technology adoption alone is not enough to transform contract management and deliverable tangible results. Forward thinking organizations are now implementing a “data first” approach to optimize the dormant potential of their contract data, which means analyzing and interpreting contracts as a collection of data points.

During this webinar, our panel of experts will share real-life examples and a step-by-step framework for building a data-first approach foundational to any technology investment. Areas of discussion will include:

Building a repository of contract data

How to define risk across your contract portfolio

Enabling your enterprise with contract data

Responding to a scaled contract review

Automating low value tasks in contract data management

Speakers: