Vikram Masson

Vik is a Senior Vice President of Litigation and leads the Global Managed Review organization.

Vik has over ten years of experience with UnitedLex. In his tenure, he developed the managed review organization in Gurugram, India, integrated a major discovery practice group into UnitedLex’s operations in Richmond, Virginia, and developed an award-winning, solutions driven program management structure for UnitedLex’s largest clients in litigation. He now manages a team of over 1000 project attorneys, managers, technologists and consultants in the US, India and Europe that delivers litigation and investigation services for UnitedLex’s diverse corporate client base in the US, India and Europe. Vik also sustains client relationships as an Executive Sponsor and delivery leader.

Prior to UnitedLex, Vik worked at Deloitte in its eDiscovery practice. He has a JD degree from Brooklyn Law school and lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two daughters.