Ryan Bosselman

Ryan is the Senior Vice President responsible for UnitedLex’s eDiscovery Operations, which encompasses Evidence Management, Processing, Production, Application Support and Quality Assurance. For more than 13 years, Ryan has been driving the design and execution of UnitedLex’s eDiscovery capabilities and business disciplines for AmLaw200 law firms and Fortune500 legal departments. Overseeing a team of 125 professionals, Ryan drives the successful implementation and delivery of all data related services ensuring timely and accurate receipt of data across multiple platforms for UnitedLex clients.

Prior to UnitedLex, Ryan was an actuarial associate for Physicians Mutual where he was responsible for claim reserve calculations and premium projections. During his tenure there he drove a large database centralization and reporting effort through Microsoft Access that allowed monthly reporting to be automated which expedited the speed and accuracy of the companies claim reserve calculations and revenue projections. Ryan earned a BS in mathematics with a focus in actuarial sciences from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.