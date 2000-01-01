Paul Lanzone is the Global Operations Lead for DXC Legal responsible for the delivery of the world’s largest managed service transformation at DXC Technology. Prior to this, he was VP Asia Legal, WW Transactions Governance and Technology at DXC and VP, Associate General Counsel Asia Pacific and Japan for HP Enterprise Services.

His current role builds on his experience as Executive Director, Global Head of Legal Projects and Information Technology for UBS Investment Bank in London where he was responsible for the timely and efficient delivery of all legal projects for the Bank (worth over 235M USD). Paul joined EDS in the UK in 2009 as a senior lawyer specializing in large outsourcing deals. With HP, he led the large deal team working on complex ITO deals and matters across EMEA before moving to Australia as Managing Counsel for the ANZ region.

Having practiced information technology law for over 22 years, both in-house and within private practice, Paul has held senior legal positions at Baker & McKenzie, Pinsent Masons and Virgin Mobile Australia as its General Counsel. He has dealt with a range of large customer and supplier IT agreements and related advice. This experience enables him to assist in reaching acceptable agreements catering for the legal and commercial needs of both DXC and its customers quickly.

Paul has taught law at several universities including LLM in IT. He holds a BA/LLB and a BCom, and is currently studying for his own LLM in IT.