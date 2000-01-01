About Mason

Mason Argiropoulos brings a wealth of experience in human resources management to UnitedLex and oversees the global talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, payroll, leadership development, and human resource information system functions.

Before joining UnitedLex, Mason was the chief human resources officer for iQor, a business process outsourcing and product support services provider for many Fortune 500 and well-known global brands. He oversaw all global human resources areas and helped the company grow to over 45,000 employees in 17 countries. He also held leadership positions in the sales and analytics departments and played an active role in integrating several acquisitions during his 13-year tenure. Mason began his career at Capital One, where he held progressive management roles in risk operations and supply chain management.

Mason earned a BS in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Cornell University and is both a published author and an angel investor. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the UnitedLex Foundation and has been an executive cabinet member for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in Rochester, New York and in Tampa, Florida.