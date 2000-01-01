About Joe

Throughout his career, Joe Dearing has managed teams of in-house and outside counsel focused on achieving successful results in the most practical and efficient manner possible. Joe has over twenty years of experience managing complex litigation, including high stakes patent infringement lawsuits and cross border shareholder class action matters.

Joe leads the UnitedLex Intellectual Property business, which focuses on partnering with both corporations and law firms in order to drive value and advance our clients’ IP strategies. He is also active in the UnitedLex Academic practice area.

Joe has also been actively involved in M&A transactions, including Avaya's $900M acquisition of the Nortel Enterprise business. Joe has negotiated multi-billion dollar licensing and technology procurement agreements with global companies such as Sprint, Telefonica and Telecom Italia. Joe also led Nortel's arbitration, lobbying and mediation efforts in D.C. and Bogota that resulted in a successful settlement of a $600M lawsuit against the Colombian government.

Before joining UnitedLex, Joe served as Assistant General Counsel for IP at Toshiba Global Commerce, a Toshiba and IBM company, and before that as a senior lawyer at Avaya and Nortel, where among other things Joe had global responsibility for supervising and managing all of Nortel's litigation. Joe began his legal career at Steel Hector & Davis in Miami, Florida after receiving his law degree from Columbia Law School in 1992.