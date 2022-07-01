About Jaye

Jaye Salter leads UnitedLex’s Global Operations for Cyber Discovery and Incident Response. Jaye has over 20 years of eDiscovery experience providing strategic solutions for government agencies, including the Department of Justice, Crowell and Moring, LLP, and alternative legal service providers. Jaye is an expert in team building, legal technology, data analytics, legal operations, project management and process development. Jaye holds a juris doctor from George Mason University School of Law. She is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, Scrum Master, Scrum Production Owner, and Kanban practitioner.