Gaby Khouri brings to UnitedLex more than 25 years of experience in intellectual property management, licensing, negotiation, monetization and optimization in the areas of semiconductor, wireless, networking and systems.

Prior to joining Unitedlex, Mr. Khouri spent 11 years at RPX where he was a VP Client Relations and Business Development. He also ran the semiconductor sector. Before that Mr. Khouri spent six years at Intellectual Ventures where he was responsible for acquisition strategy, portfolio development and licensing the semiconductor and consumer electronics portfolio of more than 15K assets and $100M of investment capital. He acted as lead negotiator on numerous patent licensing negotiations and directed and mobilized its Engineering organization. Mr. Khouri spent 10 years at Semiconductor Insights (TechInsights) where he assumed different roles including Head of Patent Brokerage, and Director of Intellectual Property Business Development. There, he ran some of TechInisghts house accounts where he generated close to $10M per year and also built a patent brokerage service offering, negotiating and closing many portfolio transactions totaling over $15 million.

Mr. Khouri received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Carleton University, Ottawa in 1994 and is a long-standing member of Licensing Executive Society where he received his Certified Licensing Professional (CLP). He is also a member of the IAM network and honored to be recognized as one of the world’s leading IAM 300 IP strategists for 5 years in a row.