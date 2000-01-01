About Dan

Dan Hendy oversees global corporate and commercial solutions team for UnitedLex’s enterprise legal services platform. With nearly 20 years’ experience in the legal and technology space, Dan helps law firms and corporations anticipate and navigate the demands of this rapidly shifting business landscape. His unique ability to tailor technology-driven strategic solutions provides corporate law department and law firm clients a competitive advantage in their respective industries and geographies.

An award-winning attorney, Dan joined UnitedLex from GE, where he flexed his wide-ranging strategy and solutions management expertise in a broad array of leadership roles, serving first as counsel for the company’s Commercial Engines Operation, then as general counsel and Integration leader for two other GE aviation divisions. Most recently, Dan served as chief operating officer (COO) and associate general counsel for GE’s Global Law & Policy Division, where he managed the multinational corporation’s global suite of law firms, launched its first managed service model, and developed the digital transformation strategy for the law department.

Complementing UnitedLex’s approach to innovative and thoughtful client service, Dan provides invaluable insights into the technology needs of mature corporate law departments, multinational law firms, and new entrants to the legal space. While COO at GE, Dan’s team received the Financial Times’ Most Innovative Law Department of the Year award.

Dan earned his BA from Miami University of Ohio and his JD from Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.