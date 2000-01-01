Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Conor Sheehan
Senior Leadership Team

Conor Sheehan

Vice President

Global IP Business Development

    Conor brings over 25 years of Intellectual Property experience and expertise to the organization. He excels in fostered strong client relationships and managing complex IP deals. He has managed IP business practice groups in Asia, Europe and North America for over two decades. Conor is a vastly experienced business development professional, possessing strong technical, people and business skills. When not working in IP, Conor enjoys a post rugby career of playing golf, socializing with great friends and not taking himself too seriously

