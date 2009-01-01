Cara Hughes

Cara graduated from the University of California Hastings Law in 2009. She has been a practicing attorney for 13 years. Specializing in eDiscovery, Cara led the discovery strategies on some of the most significant pieces of litigation of the decade, including the RMBS and opioids matters. She managed teams of over 250 attorneys spanning multiple jurisdictions and several years, serving as a trusted advisor to the largest company in the world, the fifth-largest bank in the U.S., and partners at AM law 20 firms nationwide. This experience makes her keenly aware of what it takes to build and execute a successful eDiscovery strategy.