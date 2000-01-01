As the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, Anusia Gillespie works with senior legal department leaders to consider UnitedLex’s entire portfolio of tech-enabled solutions and determine if a meaningful business case exists. With her deep knowledge at the intersection of data, technology, and legal services, Gillespie effectively draws on pertinent resources across the business to create a considered value proposition for legal departments focused on mastering data.

Gillespie joined UnitedLex from her post as Global Co-Head of Innovation (US) at Eversheds Sutherland, a global top 15 law firm. As the first head of innovation, she set strategic direction with the Global and US Executive Committees and Boards, built the function across all practice groups, and collaborated with clients to create and deliver new legal solutions.

She previously worked at Harvard Law School Executive Education where she designed and developed business of law and leadership programs for General Counsels, Managing Partners, and other legal leaders from around the world.

In 2019, Gillespie was delighted to receive the Fastcase50 Award which honors “the law’s smartest, most courageous innovators, techies, visionaries, & leaders.” She’s also a published writer and regular NewLaw columnist on Legal Evolution, the leading online publication covering the changing legal industry.

Gillespie earned her Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School, her Master of Business Administration from Boston College Carroll Graduate School of Management, and her Bachelor of Science in Management from Tulane University’s AB Freeman School of Business. She was awarded a seat on BC Law’s academic law journal, the Uniform Commercial Code Reporter-Digest, and inducted into the Beta Gamma Honors Society, recognizing honors in her graduate business studies.