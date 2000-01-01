In the digital world, transformation is only the beginning. At UnitedLex, we view technology as a tool to improve human welfare and the communities we live in. Being a global leader goes beyond driving economic success. It also means finding solutions that affect change both within and outside the business world.

Our corporate social responsibility program encourages UnitedLex employees to get involved and become agents of change either through the Upward! Foundation or by partnering with local non-profit organizations around the world.

The future depends on the sustainable work we do today. We support three global initiatives tied directly to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals which are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Quality Education

Obtaining a quality education is the foundation to improving people’s lives and sustainable development.

Reduced Inequalities

To reduce inequalities, policies should be universal in principle, paying attention to the needs of disadvantaged and marginalized populations.

Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable institutions at all levels.

A truly global mindset—combined with the spirit of innovation and collaboration that permeates our culture—fuels our ability to affect meaningful and positive change in the world.