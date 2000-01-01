About Rodney

With more than 30 years in the technology services industry, Chairman of the Board Rodney Rogers is recognized as a successful serial entrepreneur and expert technologist. He is known for his leadership contributions in the realization of Virtustream and Adjoined/Kanbay, two back-to-back startups that achieved billion-dollar valuations.

Today, Rod operates as a founding partner of the Blue Lagoon Companies. Blue Lagoon, through its various entities, develops, advises, and invests in disruptive technology startups and next-generation technology companies. In addition to serving as chairman of the board for UnitedLex, Rod currently serves as chairman of the board for Lemongrass Ltd. and Bestmile S.A., as lead board director for Beep, Inc., and as a board director for New Signature, Inc., Revenue Analytics, Inc., and Agrematch Ltd.

Rod holds a BS degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Florida and established the Rodney and Judith Rogers Entrepreneurial Excellence Endowment for the Warrington School of Business at the University of Florida. Rod also serves as an advisor to the University of Florida’s Innovative Ventures Fund.