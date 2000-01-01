Nicole Colonna serves as Senior Vice President for Litigation Professional Services at UnitedLex, leading the Project Management Organization of more than 100 professionals globally. With two decades of experience in Legal Services, Nicole has worked with Fortune 500 and AM Law 200 clients with managing all aspects of e-discovery engagements. Nicole has developed and deployed offshore support models and has driven department restructurings and alignment initiatives. She also leads mentorship initiatives to develop internal talent, build a collaborative culture and develop a robust pipeline of future leaders.

Nicole brings 20 years of experience in Legal Services to bear for clients, spending the first half of her career in AM Law 100 firms before transitioning to support global clients at Xerox Litigation Services and its successor companies. In various roles, she has led and managed key client relationships, contributed to launching international offices, deployed global support models, and supported business development efforts.

Nicole holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University in New York.