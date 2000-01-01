Josh Hass is a Senior Vice President with nearly 20 years of experience and is the leader of UnitedLex’s cyber discovery and incident response practice. He has worked on numerous data breach engagements ranging from business email compromise, data extortion, ransomware negotiation and recovery, amongst other items. Before joining UnitedLex, Josh was a lead member of Ernst & Young and Charles River Associates forensic practices. He developed and implemented eDiscovery and document review solutions for both organizations and managed globally situated resources, primarily assisting clients on matters involving eDiscovery and forensic investigations. In addition to his cyber discovery engagements, Josh serves as a trusted advisor to Am Law 100 and Fortune 1000 organizations regarding information governance (domestic and international), data privacy, and eDiscovery. Further, he regularly assists companies with various challenges relating to electronically stored information – data privacy compliance, data reduction and management strategies, etc. Josh earned his degrees from the University of Miami (BA), University of Texas (MBA), and Rutgers University (JD). Additionally, he maintains multiple industry certifications and is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US). Josh regularly speaks at events on incident response and eDiscovery, and serves as a member on the cybersecurity advisory boards for Rutgers University and Ithaca College.