John Kelly

Silicon Valley Entrepreneur & Founder of Legal Technologies firm BlackStone Discovery now part of UnitedLex. John has been in the middle of technology companies driving innovation for the past three decades. As an executive at the Internet Pioneer, Netscape Communications and as an Investor at Venture Capital firm Garage Technology Ventures. Prior to those roles John was a driving force behind the nationwide expansion of the legal services company, NightRider. John earned his BS from the University of California at Berkeley and his MBA from Santa Clara University.