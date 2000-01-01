Jennifer Ogle Buser

Jennifer is a strategic value leader who helps law firms and corporate legal departments launch enterprise initiatives that increase data agility, drive alignment between the legal department and its business, while reducing risk and capturing cost savings. Jennifer consults with her clients to navigate the intersection of digital business, emerging technology and the law. As a Senior Vice President at UnitedLex, Jennifer is responsible for the Client Programs team, a multi-disciplinary group who provide strategic guidance across delivery of litigation and discovery services. Jennifer also oversees the Solutions & Advisory practice, which includes client secondments, as well as a team of solution engineers and consultants that help clients optimize legal outcomes through technology, analytics, and bespoke solutions. Jennifer’s teams understand the value that technology and process bring to the practice of law and partner with clients to develop and implement best practices for innovation through digital strategy, litigation management, and discovery initiatives.

Jennifer earned her JD from University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and her BA from University of Saint Mary.