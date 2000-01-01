Elizabeth Bjork is a tenured B2B marketing and communications leader with more than 25 years of experience in the legal industry. She has managed, led and executed on all facets of go-to-market for complex solutions including SaaS, professional services, data solutions and payment services. Prior to joining UnitedLex, Elizabeth served as the Chief Marketing Officer at New Frontier Data, the marketing leading research firm focused on neutral reporting and analysis on the global cannabis industry. Most of her career has focused on marketing solutions supporting the intellectual property and innovation lifecycle including leading global marketing for the Derwent business group at Clarivate and CPA Global where she held different marketing and sales enablement roles. Elizabeth also served as the Director of Legal Marketing at Bloomberg Industry Group where she led marketing for Bloomberg Law, a multi-practice legal research platform.

Foundational to her legal industry expertise was her early career as a paralegal where she held various roles at Marriott International, Quarles & Brady LLP, Holme Roberts & Owen LLP and Brinks, Gilson & Lione.

Elizabeth lives in the Washington, DC area with her family and in her spare time, she enjoys down-hill skiing, gardening and sweating it out on her Peloton.