As the Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Aaron Crews oversees the data, analytics and artificial intelligence strategies and operations across UnitedLex globally. In this role, Aaron also leads the global delivery teams responsible for eDiscovery, Document Review, and Incident Response operations.

Leveraging an extensive skillset at the intersection of technology, business, and the law, Aaron guides team members in delivering integrated, data-centric solutions that support superior, outcome-centric legal strategies for a global client base.

Before joining UnitedLex, Aaron held two influential roles at Littler Mendelson—first as a litigating shareholder in the firm’s eDiscovery group and then as the firm’s Chief Data Analytics Officer. He has gained a unique understanding of the pressures clients face and how to leverage data to improve processes and outcomes from his previous roles as Senior Associate General Counsel and Head of eDiscovery at Walmart and General Counsel and Vice-President of Strategy at Text IQ.

Aaron earned his BA from the University of California, Davis and his JD from the University of San Francisco School of Law. He has lectured and published extensively on the topics of eDiscovery, Information Governance, Big Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence. He and his teams have won numerous awards for designing and building cutting-edge legal solutions.