UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Leadership

Our leadership team brings deep knowledge and proven experience to our mission of transforming the way the legal industry works.

Portrait of Dan Reed

Daniel Reed

CEO and Board Member

"UnitedLex delivers unparalleled transformation for legal and business in the Digital Age. We are committed to excellence in every aspect of our client, employee, and community relationships."

Senior Leadership Team

Mason Argiropoulos

Mason Argiropoulos

Senior Vice President

Chief Human Resources Officer

Elizabeth Bjork

Elizabeth Bjork

Senior Vice President

Marketing

Ryan Bosselman - Senior Vice President

Ryan Bosselman

Senior Vice President

E-discovery Operations

Nicole Colonna

Nicole Colonna

Senior Vice President

Client Services

Aaron Crews

Aaron Crews

Chief Product and Innovation Officer

Joe Dearing

Joe Dearing

Executive Vice President

Intellectual Property Solutions

Derek Duarte

Derek Duarte

Senior Vice President

Business Development

Anusia Headshot

Anusia Gillespie

Senior Vice President

Enterprise Solutions

Josh Hass

Josh Hass

Senior Vice President

Business Development

Nicholas Hinton

Nicholas Hinton

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Cara Hughes

Cara Hughes

Senior Vice President

Business Development

Sean Jennings

Sean Jennings

Executive Vice President

Chief Technology Officer

John Kelly

John Kelly

Executive Vice President

Business Development

Gaby Khouri

Gaby Khouri

Senior Vice President

Intellectual Property

Paul Lanzone

Paul Lanzone

Senior Vice President

DXC Global Operations Lead

Vikram Masson

Vikram Masson

Senior Vice President

Managed Review

Jennifer Buser

Jennifer Ogle Buser

Senior Vice President

Client Programs

Portrait Ryan Reeves

Ryan Reeves

Executive Vice President

Chief Client Officer

Litigation and Investigation Solutions

Conor Sheehan

Conor Sheehan

Vice President

Global IP Business Development

Learn More About UnitedLex

Let's Get Started

We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders to thrive in the digital age.

Let's connect

Join Our Team

Be part of the team that's driving the digital transformation of Legal.

Explore careers