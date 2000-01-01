Legal practice may have its own practice rules, but legal delivery is now operating by business standards, and digital innovation is making legal delivery ripe for scaled transformation. Recognizing this reality, UnitedLex became a charter member of the Digital Legal Exchange, a global institute of leading thinkers and doers from academia, business, government, technology, and law committed to accelerating digital transformation of the legal industry.

The Exchange offers:

Bespoke training for general counsel and their business colleagues to align their digital strategies and promote revenue generation

Curated research, scholarship, and insights from its faculty of global experts, as well as case studies, webinars, and other thought leadership from business leaders and practitioners

An interactive, collaborative global community of leading companies that share challenges, ideas, and best practices on digital transformation

