About Siddharth

Siddharth is a partner at CVC covering India as well as technology, media, and telecom sectors, having joined in 2010. Prior to CVC, he was with Apax Partners where he spent nine years on the Technology and Telecommunications team leading or co-leading transactions across the sector. Prior to Apax, he worked at Monitor Company. Siddharth holds First Class MA and BA degrees from the University of Oxford.