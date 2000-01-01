About UnitedLex

UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value and competitive advantage for legal and the business.

"At UnitedLex, we have one statement that encapsulates our broader purpose: enable long-term, organizational growth and positive societal impact through the mastery of data."

What We Believe

UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation. Today, we work closely with legal and business leaders to embrace a transformational, data-centric approach that empowers organizations to grow and build competitive advantage. Our positive societal impact centers around reducing friction from commerce through the mastery of data.

Our diverse, global teams are passionate about delivering integrated, data-centric solutions through leading-edge technology and design, and corporate and digital pursuits.

Values

Our values are the building blocks of our culture, embedded in everything we do and central to what allows us to be a global data and professional services company that leads with integrity.

  • 1

    Trust

    We assume best intentions in all our interactions and always act with the highest integrity.

The UnitedLex Difference

Global Footprint for Client Success

400+ clients

global jurisdictions

legal, engineering, and technology professionals

countries with major operations

Our business is anchored by a passion for innovation brought to life by a global community of diverse individuals determined to deliver on the promise of data mastery, legal acumen, and human ingenuity.

Global Footprint

