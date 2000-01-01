About Us
UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value and competitive advantage for legal and the business.
"At UnitedLex, we have one statement that encapsulates our broader purpose: enable long-term, organizational growth and positive societal impact through the mastery of data."
What We Believe
UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation. Today, we work closely with legal and business leaders to embrace a transformational, data-centric approach that empowers organizations to grow and build competitive advantage. Our positive societal impact centers around reducing friction from commerce through the mastery of data.
Our diverse, global teams are passionate about delivering integrated, data-centric solutions through leading-edge technology and design, and corporate and digital pursuits.
Values
Our values are the building blocks of our culture, embedded in everything we do and central to what allows us to be a global data and professional services company that leads with integrity.
- 1
Trust
We assume best intentions in all our interactions and always act with the highest integrity.
- 2
Deliver
We do what we say we are going to do, constantly seeking to improve the way we do it.
- 3
Nurture
We build up and support each other.
- 4
Team
We collaborate and identify as one, winning and losing together, with grit, excellence, and humility.
- 5
Community
We care for our communities, leading by example.
The UnitedLex Difference
Global Footprint for Client Success
400+ clients
global jurisdictions
legal, engineering, and technology professionals
countries with major operations
Our business is anchored by a passion for innovation brought to life by a global community of diverse individuals determined to deliver on the promise of data mastery, legal acumen, and human ingenuity.
Global Footprint
Corporate Social Responsibility
As a global leader, we believe in more than driving economic success. We are passionate about finding and supporting solutions that can affect change, both within and outside the business world.
Through our corporate social responsibility program, we encourage our employees to get involved and become agents of change.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Our diversity makes us stronger. Our workforce includes a myriad backgrounds and skill sets. Our culture embraces diversity and inclusion of thought, background, race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ability. We recognize that it is not enough to make such statements but an imperative to affect action.